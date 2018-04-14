Man held with live bullet rounds in New Delhi

They said Anil Kumar, hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was found carrying the rounds by CISF personnel at the Shahdara station when his bag was being scanned.

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was on Saturday apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, officials said.

They said Anil Kumar, hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was found carrying the rounds by CISF personnel at the Shahdara station when his bag was being scanned. Kumar could not furnish any license or document for carrying the bullet round, suspected to be of a country-wide pistol, the officials said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team for further investigation, they said.

