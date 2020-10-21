Man hires self-drive car, runs away with engine and spare parts worth Rs 4.5 lakh

A resident of Ahmedabad's Surendranagar hired a car from a self-drive car rental company in the city and allegedly fled with the engine and other spare parts.

The company executive filed a complaint with Anandnagar police alleging that the customer had committed fraud and breach of trust.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Fleet manager Pratik Mishra told police, "Anand Patel from Surendranagar took a Polo car on rent on September 27. The car was to be returned by September 30. Two hours before deadline, Patel called the company, claiming that the car had been involved in an accident. He said he was unaware of the exact location. He also refused to send photographs of the vehicle when the company asked for it.”

Finally, the company tracked the car through GPS to Gondal.

“They found it abandoned on the side of the road with the front bumper, engine, music system, side mirrors, and rear seat totalling Rs 4.5 lakh was missing," stated the complaint.

