Man hurls kids down 300-ft gorge after fight with wife

Tamil Nadu: A 28-year-old man killed his two children by hurling them down a 300-ft deep gorge, after his estranger's wife's refusal to live with him angered him.

According to the police, the incident took place at Kolli Hills on November 8 and the inicident only came to light on Wednesday after the wife filed a missing complaint with the Vazhavandhi Nadu police in Koli Hills, a Times of India report read.

Police said they arrested the accused A Siranjeevi for the murder of his two children – Giridass, 8 and Kavidarshini, 5.

The accused's wife, Bakkiyam, had left him over six months ago owing to a family dispute. The report quoted police saying that she had moved to her father's house along with her children at Kavarapatty village atop Kolli Hills.

