Man in Bihar slits throats of wife, daughter with a tiles-cutter

A resident of Bihar's Jamui town slit the throats of his wife and eight-year-old daughter on Wednesday night using a tiles cutter.

The incident happened in Kalyanpur locality under the jurisdiction of the Jamui Sadar police station.

The accused's four-year-old son, who hid behind a box to save his life, was the sole eyewitness to the incident.

The accused, identified as Pramod Tanti, is a mason who worked with marble tiles.

Tanti was suspicious of his wife's character and the couple often quarrelled about it.

"The victim's son narrated the incident to neighbours and the local police. He said his father slit the throats of his mother Reeta Devi (26) and elder sister Jyoti Kumari (8) using a tiles cutter," said R. Sharma, investigating officer of the case.

"We have registered an FIR against Tanti and the matter is under investigation. He will be nabbed soon," said Sharma.

