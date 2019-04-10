Man injured after being attacked by neighbours in Parliament Street area

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 11:06 IST | PTI

Rawat was allegedly attacked by his neighbours after a quarrel occurred between them

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was injured after he was allegedly attacked with wooden sticks by his three neighbours in New Delhi's Parliament Street area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Harish Rawat, is a resident of Vithal Bhai Patel House, New Delhi, they said.
According to a senior police officer, Puneet, Sushil, Arvind and Harish Rawat used to stay at the servant quarters of the Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg.

They used to fight on several occasions over petty issues. Police received information about the incident at around 8.30 PM Monday. Later, it was learnt that one Rawat was allegedly attacked by his neighbours after a quarrel occurred between them, police said.

He was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was discharged after treatment, they said. All the three accused were arrested and a case under the section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them, police said, adding that one blood-stained wooden stick was recovered from their possession.

