Man injured while resisting robbery bid in Bhusawal

A 29-year-old man was injured when three unidentified persons thrashed him in a futile bid to rob him, police said on Wednesday. The man, a resident of Tapinagar in Bhusawal city of Jalgaon district, was on way to his home when the three miscreants stopped him near Nahata College square last night, Bazarpeth police station inspector Chandrakant Sarode said.





When he resisted their attempt to rob him of his cash and other belongings and tried to raise an alarm, the men beat him up and fled, he said. The victim sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital, he said.



A case was registered in connection with the incident, Sarode said, adding that a search was on for the culprits.