Man inserts motocycle's handle grip inside wife's genitals

The complex surgery at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore took four hours

A man was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police for inserting a plastic grip of a motorbike handle inside his wife's genitals. The incident took place two years ago but it came to light very recently after the woman sought medical help due to excruciating pain.

According to the doctors, the plastic grip had gone up to the uterus, urine bladder and small intestine of the woman.

The hospital also says that the infection had spread in the area since the handle was stuck in the uterus for a long time and the chances of the infection spreading further to other parts of the body were high.

The woman complained that her husband had committed this heinous act after they got into a fight after she asked him about his alleged affair with another woman.

The woman never disclosed it to anyone and lived with the pain till it was bearable.

The husband, Prakash Bhil, has been arrested by the police.

