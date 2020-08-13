Search

Man installs deceased wife's lifelike statue at home for housewarming function

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 08:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The pictures of industrialist Srinivas Gupta and his family posing with the statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in 2017, have gone viral on social media.

An industrialist in Karnataka’s Koppal remembered his late wife during the housewarming function in a unique way — by installing her lifelike statue made of silicon.

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability," Gupta said about the statue.

The statue was built inside the house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar, who suggested Gupta to opt for making a silicon statue instead of a wax statue.

"Our artist suggested me to have silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place, and an AC cant be open all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared," Gupta added.

Pictures of the lifelike statue were also shared on Twitter by ANI and it received tonnes of reactions.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

(With inputs from ANI)

