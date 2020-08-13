Man installs deceased wife's lifelike statue at home for housewarming function

An industrialist in Karnataka’s Koppal remembered his late wife during the housewarming function in a unique way — by installing her lifelike statue made of silicon.

The pictures of industrialist Srinivas Gupta and his family posing with the statue of his wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident in 2017, have gone viral on social media.

“It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. An artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife's statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability," Gupta said about the statue.

The statue was built inside the house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar, who suggested Gupta to opt for making a silicon statue instead of a wax statue.

"Our artist suggested me to have silicon statue instead of the wax statue as we live in Koppal which is a hot place, and an AC cant be open all the time to maintain the wax. So as per the suggestion, we got the silicon statue prepared," Gupta added.

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.



Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Pictures of the lifelike statue were also shared on Twitter by ANI and it received tonnes of reactions.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

It looks as real as a living person, great artist !! — SomraswaleBaba (@somraswalebaba1) August 11, 2020

Sign of Love and care. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mohan sutar (@Mohansu28163480) August 11, 2020

India is a nation where even today, people give more values to emotions, love & affection. Shrinivas Gupta, celebrating house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, is one such example. The artists have done brilliant presentation. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) August 11, 2020

Overtakes Tussaud's wax statue , looking natural & marvelous, salute to architect ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ..#architectmarvel — Sit At Home (@GaneshM_Arun) August 11, 2020

Ranghannavar >>> Madame Tussauds



And apart from all this.. it’s not the magic of silicon wax statue, it’s her husband’s love that made her alive once again ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ÅÂÂÂambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) August 11, 2020

So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians. — Roshni Shah (@roshshah89) August 11, 2020

This is true symbol of love. — Desi Engineer (@engineerdesii) August 11, 2020

It's a great tribute to departed soul by the loving family. — Santosh kumar Agarwal (@Santosh671) August 11, 2020

Respects sir, you are showing the world how to love and be loved!! — getCSV (@getCSV) August 11, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)

