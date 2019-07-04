Man involved in cow slaughter cases arrested in Sambal, Uttar Pradesh

crime

Sambal (Uttar Pradesh): A man, who is accused of cow slaughter, arrested by the police after an encounter on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The accused identified as Naseem, a resident of Lali Sarai.

"Our teams were conducting a check on Wednesday night. We got information that a criminal was going towards Hasanpur-Gehlua road. He was blocked by the police and he started firing in which a constable sustained bullet injuries. The police also fired at him in which he was wounded," Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad told reporters.

"Naseem has been booked under many cases of the Arms Act and the CS (Cow Slaughter) Act. He is also wanted under Nakhasa police station limits. A friend of Naseem is absconding. A vehicle and a weapon have been recovered from him. We are in touch with the police of other districts to enquire the cases against him," he said.

The police have admitted injured Naseem to hospital and charged him under sections 41/102 CrPC, 3/25 of Arms Act and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

