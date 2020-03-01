Mumbai Crime: Man involved in theft case tells cops he wants to use the loo, escapes from police station

A 24-year-old suspect involved in a theft case managed to escape from Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday morning. Mohammed Imran Safiullah Khan alias Immu deceived the police under the pretext of using the toilet, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

Immu's escape was recorded by the residents of the society which was adjacent to the police station and they tried to alert the cops. He was brought to the police station for an interrogation in a case. After a few hours, he was seen on the ridge of the first floor of the building and made his way.

When Imran was left alone to use the toilet, he broke the glass windows and climbed onto the ridge of the building. His escape, which was recorded by the residents of the building, went viral on social media.

"There are two theft cases registered against Imran. Our team found his movement suspicious during the investigation. He was brought to the police station for an interrogation," said ACP Vishwapal Bhujbal. As Khan's involvement was not proven in the theft case, he wasn't arrested, Bhujbal said.

Shivaji Nagar Police station booked Imran under section 224 (escape from lawful detention) of the Indian Penal code (IPC). The police is conducting a search for him.

