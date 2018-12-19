Man, it's over for Jose Mourinho!

football

United sack boss Mourinho after worst start to a season in almost 30 years

Jose Mourinho joined Man United in May 2016. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after Sunday's defeat to Liverpool left them 19 points from the top of the Premier League. The club made the decision to end the Portuguese, 55, tenure amid growing discontent over his playing style and the atmosphere behind the scenes at Old Trafford. "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement said. "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Michael Carrick is due to take training, but United plan to name a caretaker manager by the end of the week to see out the season, with a permanent appointment to follow in the summer. Mourinho joined United in May 2016 and guided them to success in the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in his first season. But he was unable to deliver success in the EPL, with United finishing sixth in 2017, and second in 2018.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes the club should try to bring in Mauricio Pochettino as replacement. "I said last season that the next manager of Manchester United should be Mauricio Pochettino. When I look at the values of Manchester United, you look at Pochettino's belief in young players at [previous club] Southampton and with Tottenham. You look at his performance levels and the style of play, the way in which he carries himself at all times, publicly and in private. I've been fortunate enough to spend two or three days at Tottenham's training ground and to me he just feels like the most ideal candidate."

