Man killed after being hit by school van in east Delhi

A 48-year-old man died after his scooter was hit by a speeding school van, which was empty, in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a DTC bus driver and a resident of Kalyanpuri, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Kumar was returning home on his scooter. His was head crushed under the wheel of the van, the senior police officer said.

The accused, Aloknath, was arrested and a case registered in the matter, police said, adding the school van was impounded and an investigation was underway.

