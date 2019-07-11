Man killed after truck hits bike in Maharashtra

national

A container truck moving on the same side hit the bike, following which the deceased's head got entangled in a hook of the four-wheeler

Representational image

A 39-year-old man was killed in a road accident when a container truck hit his motorcycle in Akola district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday. The mishap occurred on Nagpur-Mumbai highway late Wednesday night when the deceased identified as Nitin Sudhakar Daberao was going on his two-wheeler to Amravati, he added. A container truck moving on the same side and hit his bike, following which his head got entangled in a hook of the four-wheeler. As a result, the victim got dragged for about two kms where his body was later spotted by a passer-by, he said. A search was on for the absconding truck driver who was booked under IPC Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

In another incident, an autorickshaw driver was killed in a fatal road accident near Vashi. A Pune-based hotelier identified as Ishaan Bhatt rammed the autorickshaw with his car around 1 am on Saturday. The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and later let out on bail. According to police sources, Ishaan Bhatt, a Pune-based hotelier, who owns a restaurant in Panvel was on his way from Nerul to Kopri in his BMW car. Since the roads were traffic free, he was speeding on the road, alleged eyewitnesses. According to the police, when the deceased Deepak Prasad, an autorickshaw driver was coming from the opposite end, as he was plying from Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market road towards Kopri, the car collided with the autorickshaw.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates