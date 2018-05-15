Search

Man killed by Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri district

May 15, 2018, 22:05 IST | PTI

Malkangiri district SP Jagmohan Meena said that the police has received information regarding killing of a tribal man

Man KilledRepresentational Picture

Suspected Maoists have killed a tribal man in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jogesh Samrath at Tumudupalli village under Mathili police station.

His mutilated body was found in a pool of blood at the forested area near Patpuli gram panchayat office this morning. The victim's family members said that a group of people had taken Jogesh to attend a meeting held by Maoists in the nearby jungle last night.

Malkangiri district SP Jagmohan Meena said that the police has received information regarding killing of a tribal man. "We have rushed police to the village," he said.

