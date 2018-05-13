Search

Man killed over minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

May 13, 2018, 19:21 IST | PTI

Om Prakash Yadav (45) was allegedly killed at around 9 am by one Balram after they had heated arguments at a liquor shop, they said

A 45-year-old man was killed today with a sharp-edged weapon at Dhakwa Bazar in Sikriganj area here over a minor dispute, police said.

The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem and murder weapon was recovered from the spot, police officials said. An FIR was lodged in the matter by victim's elder brother Radhey Shyam Yadav, they said. The matter is being investigated and the accused is absconding, they added.

