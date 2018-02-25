Man killed while trying to stop car thieves from fleeing in Delhi

It was later revealed that two car thieves came in a four wheeler and were attempting to steal vehicles parked in the area

Representational Picture

A 25-year-old man was killed while his father was injured while trying to stop car thieves from fleeing in south east Delhi today, police said. The police received a call about the incident in Jaitpur at 4:20 AM today. A man named Vishal was declared brought dead while his father was admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, where they were rushed to after the incident.

It was later revealed that two car thieves came in a four wheeler and were attempting to steal vehicles parked in the area, a senior police officer said. Vishal intervened when he got to know from his sister Shivani and brother Rohit that the auto thieves were in the vicinity , he said.

The thieves tried to flee in their vehicle when challenged by Vishal and his father Mohan. Both father and son tried to stop the vehicle by taking out the key. However, in the process, the thieves rashly drove the car, dragging them, the officer said. "They got injuries due to this. They were taken to AIIMS Truma Centre where Vishal was declared as brought dead and his father Mohan is still under treatment," the official said. A case has been registered on the complaint of Vishal's brother and an investigation is underway.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Thief Who Drove Stolen City Cars To Uttar Pradesh Nabbed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video