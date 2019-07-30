Man kills 10-month-old granddaughter to take revenge against son, daughter-in-law

crime

The accused confessed to having killed the girl child using a stone on Monday to exact revenge on his son and daughter-in-law

Coimbatore: A 10-month-old girl was killed by grandfather on Tuesday. Police said that the man killed the toddler in order to take revenge against his son and daughter-in-law, suspecting them to be behind his two wives deserting him.

According to reports, the accused identified as Selvaraj, 45, was arrested early Tuesday following a child missing complaint from the victim's parents.

Following the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was launched during which the police learned that the accused was upset with his son and daughter-in-law after both his wives had abandoned him.

The accused confessed to having killed the girl child using a stone on Monday to exact revenge on his son and daughter-in-law, they said.

Police recovered the body of the child from behind a bakery in Othakalmandapam, about 10 km from Kinathukadavu. Further investigation is on, they said.

In another similar case, two unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a 36-year-old man in north Delhi. The police informed that the deceased, identified as Imran, was shot multiple times near Durgapuri Chowk in north-east Delhi. According to police, the victim was a resident of Shahdara and was in the business of iron rods. "A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday morning about the incident following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) rushed to the spot," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district.

"The police team found Imran, who was travelling in a car, lying in a pool of blood with several bullets fired at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing," police said. The police have detained a suspect and are questioning him. "Imran was also found involved in three cases including murder and attempt to murder registered in Delhi," said Kumar.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was injured after being shot at by gunmen in national capital's Dwarka area. The victim identified as Kiren sustained an injury on her neck and has been admitted in a nearby hospital. The victim is a resident of Dwarka's Sector-12, the area where she was attacked. Kiren was going through a matrimonial or family dispute, police stated. Investigation in the case is underway and a few suspects have also been nabbed by cops.

With inputs from PTI

