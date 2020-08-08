Man kills 20-year-old daughter for wanting to marry 19-year-old boy

A man allegedly killed his 20-year-old daughter in a fit of rage after she insisted on marrying a Muslim boy. The incident took place in Rajkot city in Gujarat on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Nakum, a labourer. Police said Gopal allegedly hit his daughter in the head with a club, used for doing laundry, reports Indian Express.

“The father asked the daughter to have her morning tea. But she refused to have it, telling his father that she would not drink even a glass of water until she is allowed to marry the boy she had an affair with. In a fit of rage, the father hit the girl in head with a club two-three times which led to fatality,” Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal was quoted as saying.

Police said that the woman fell unconscious and the neighbours called an ambulance. She was rushed to a government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon.

The police said, a few days ago, the woman had eloped to the house of the 19-year-old youth with whom she had an affair. “The boy is not of marriageable age and therefore, families of the boy and the girl persuaded her to return home the same day,” added the police commissioner.

The father was detained and a case has been booked against him.

A police inspector said that on June 18 this year, the woman’s mother had died of a heart attack. “On Thursday morning, the woman started demanding that she be married with the boy, the father reminded her of her mother’s death just around a month ago and that they had still not recovered from that loss. But the daughter persisted, enraging the father,” the police inspector said.

“The boy’s family also did not approve of the relationship,” the police inspector added.

