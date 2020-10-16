Man kills 6-month-old daughter in fit of rage, attacks wife and father-in-law with spade

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his six-month-old daughter in a fit of rage and injuring his wife and father-in-law. The alleged incident took place at Punjab's Adampura village.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said that accused Jagdish Singh has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports Hindustan Times. Police officials said after a stint in the merchant navy, Jagdish had been working as a dairy farmer in his native village.

The family said that Jagdish's mother was undergoing treatment in Bathinda. His father-in-law Gurchet had come for a brief stay with his daughter Jaswinder. The couple had strained relations and on Tuesday, they had an argument over a domestic issue, a police officer said.

"As per Jaswinder's statement, her husband is short-tempered and a patient of high blood pressure. On Tuesday night, Jagdish suddenly picked up his newborn daughter and threw her on the wall. He then attacked his wife and her father with a spade. The child died instantly and Jagdish fled the scene," the DSP added.

Cops said Jaswinder suffered a fracture in her arm while her father sustained multiple injuries. Both are admitted to the civil hospital in Rampura town.

