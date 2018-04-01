Man kills brother, nephew in family dispute

The accused Kapil Mandal shot the two following a heated argument over selling of a piece of land, the Inspector said





A man shot dead his brother and nephew in a family dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur district late last night, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pulis Mandal (40) and Dilip Mandal (26), both residents of Rani Diyara village of Ekchari police station of the district, Kahalgaon Circle Inspector Sidheshwar Rajak said.



The accused Kapil Mandal shot the two following a heated argument over selling of a piece of land, the Inspector said adding, an FIR has been lodged against the accused on the basis of his mother's statement.



Kapil Mandal has been absconding, he said. The bodies have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur, for postmortem.