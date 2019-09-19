Man kills brother with axe, sentenced to life imprisonment

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A court in Jharkhand sentenced a man to life imprisonment after two years for killing his younger brother in Simdega, Jharkhand. The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Simon Tete, Mahendra Singh who is the public prosecutor said.

According to the police investigation report, Simon returned home at Maroroma Ganju Toli Village of the district after plucking flowers. On April 16, 2017, he asked his wife to serve food and his brother, Robert said that the food was not ready yet and it would be served after it is ready.

Simon got angry and accused his younger brother of taking his sister-in-law's side. He also alleged an illicit relationship between the two. Simon attacked Robert with an axe and killed him on the spot. An FIR was registered at the Thethaitanger police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates