Man kills female colleague in office for resisting his sexual advances

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in her office in Hyderabad on Saturday night. According to reports, her colleague allegedly killed her after she resisted his sexual advances.

The victim worked at a family care service centre. Prior to this, she worked at a private hospital. According to police, the accused is absconding and his mobile phone is switched off, reports The New Indian Express.

The victim had gone home during the lockdown and had returned to the city two weeks back to take up the job at the family care service centre. She stayed on the office premises.

On Saturday, when the owner of the centre was leaving to buy supplies, he saw the accused return to office after an assignment. However, when the owner returned later in the night, both the victim and the accused were missing. He searched the office premises and found the victim’s body in one of the rooms.

He called the accused to enquire and the accused confessed that he tried to force himself on the victim but she resisted. When she screamed for help, the accused strangled her with her dupatta. The owner immediately informed the police.

