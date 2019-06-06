Man kills his doctor's wife, injures son in Indore
The doctor's son was also injured in the attack. Rafiq Rasheed (45), the accused, was arrested, said an officer of Tukoganj police station
Indore: A man, who was apparently unhappy with the medical treatment he was receiving, allegedly killed the wife of his doctor during a tiff on Thursday, police said. The doctor's son was also injured in the attack. Rafiq Rasheed (45), the accused, was arrested, said an officer of Tukoganj police station. Rasheed, suffering from a skin disease, was seeing Dr Ramkrishna Verma and was said to be dissatisfied with the treatment he was prescribed.
He went to Dr Verma's clinic in Malwa Mill area on Thursday to meet him but the doctor was out of town. Verma's wife Lata Verma (50), who helped her husband at the clinic, asked Rasheed to come later. It led to a heated argument, during which Rasheed allegedly stabbed her with a knife, the police officer said. Her son Abhishek (19) rushed to her help and Rasheed knifed him too, he said. The badly injured mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Lata brought dead. Abhishek was said to be out of danger. Rasheed was being questioned, the officer said, adding that it was not yet clear what exactly led him to attack Lata Verma.
In another incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a quarrel in Kendrapara district, police said. The incident happened at Gopalpur village under the jurisdiction of Kendrapara police station on Monday night, a police officer said, adding, the man was in an inebriated state. The accused, a daily labourer by profession, killed his 25-year-old wife following a quarrel, the police officer said, adding, the quarrel broke out after the victim had rebuked the accused of committing a nuisance in a drunken state.
The accused, Babuli Sutar, had picked up a 'lathi' (a wooden stick) and struck her head with it and the woman died on the spot, the police officer said. The other members of the family were not at home when the incident happened, he said, adding, the assailant fled the scene after committing the crime. A murder case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said. Efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.
