Man kills minor boy after he resists sexual assault bid in Delhi

The accused, Amar Nath, was traced after the victim's friend helped the police in getting his sketch prepared, they said



A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a minor boy after he tried to resist from the crime, police said today. The accused, Amar Nath, was traced after the victim's friend helped the police in getting his sketch prepared, they said. On February 28, a resident of Jaitpur approached police with a complaint that his 11-year-old son was missing and expressed a suspicion that he had been kidnapped, the police said.

A case was registered and efforts were made to find the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. However, on March 3, the body of a boy was seen floating in Agra Canal. The body was sent to AIIMS mortuary and it was seen that it resembled the kidnapped boy. The father of the boy subsequently identified him and the autopsy revealed that he had a sharp cut injury over his neck.

During investigation, the police examined several local persons and those with past criminal record were also interrogated. Subsequently, the police got a clue about the accused with the help of a classmate of the deceased. He had seem the boy hours before he went missing, the police said. The boy's classmate revealed that on the day the child was kidnapped, he had seen him with a man, who was wearing earrings outside the school, Biswal said.

On the basis of a description of the suspect narrated by the child witness, two-three sketches were prepared. Police searched for the accused in the areas of Shivpuri, Meethapur and adjoining areas of Delhi-Faridabad Border near Jaitpur. Police finally identified Nath, who belong to Sholapur, Maharshtra. He was nabbed from near a jhuggi in front of Agra Canal, Shivpuri, Jaitpur, the police said.

During interrogation, he initially denied having any involvement in the kidnapping and killing of the child but after sustained interrogation he broke down and confessed to the crime. On February 28, the accused had consumed liquor. He saw the boy playing outside the government school and got friendly with him, said the officer. He lured the child on the pretext of getting him goodies and took him to an isolated area near the canal where he tried to sexually assault him, the police said.

When the child resisted the advances of the accused and threatened to inform his parents, the accused got scared and took out a knife from his pocket and killed the child and then threw his body in the Agra canal, the DCP said.

