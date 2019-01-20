Man kills minor girl, buried her when she resisted rape attempt

crime

Police said that the missing girl was allegedly killed by a man when she resisted his attempt to rape her

Representational Image

Kottayam (Kerala): In what can be called as a shocking case, a 15-year-old girl reported missing from her home near Areeparambu near Manarcad in Kerala since Thursday. Police said that the missing girl was allegedly killed by a man when she resisted his attempt to rape her.

According to the police investigation, the man allegedly tried to rape a 15-year-old girl but when she resisted his attempt, he killed her and buried the body in a banana plantation behind a hollow brick unit at Areeparambu near Manarcad. Now the body has been recovered, they said.

Ajesh, 40, a friend of the girl's father, has been arrested in this connection, police said. He is from a place called Maalam in the district.

Police found that Ajesh, who was employed as a driver at the hollow bricks unit, had contacted her over the phone. He had allegedly lured the girl and taken her to the unit in his lorry on Thursday, police added.

In another similar case, A mentally challenged rape victim gave a very important clue to the Crime Branch and helped in nabbing her rapist. She pointed at her hair to catch the accused, who was a hairdresser and was identified as Shohaib Kasar, 24. He was arrested from his flat in Virar on 17 January.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that the victim was found pregnant three months ago. The incident came to light on January 9 when the victim's mother noticed that her daughter complained of constant stomach ache and took her to see a doctor. She was shocked on finding out that her daughter was sixteen-weeks pregnant. The victim was then admitted to a hospital and is still under treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates