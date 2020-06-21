Man kills mother to save his mentor in Uttar Pradesh

In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly shot dead his mother in order to frame the rivals of his mentor Brijesh Sharma, who is a co-accused in a murder case. Sharma is the owner of a school in Hastinapur area and is presently in jail. According to police, Vishal was released six months ago in a 2018 murder case on bail.

He is an accused in the murder of one Vinay Malik who was killed over the partnership dispute of the school. Vishal shot dead his mother on Saturday so that he could frame his mentor's rivals and force them to reach a compromise in the Malik murder case. Superintendent of police (rural) Avinash Pandey said, "The youth initially tried to mislead us, claiming that three unidentified gunmen killed his mother. However, he confessed to having committed the crime after intensive interrogation and recording of statements by witnesses."

According to police, Brijesh had hired Vishal, then his student, to eliminate Malik on the pretext of providing him with a job at his school and bearing the expenses incurred on getting him out of jail if he was arrested after the murder.

Vishal has been arrested for his mother's murder.

