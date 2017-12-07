Man kills parents in their home, tries to commit suicide but falls asleep

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his parents and then tried to commit suicide himself at his residence in Shaniwar Peth. The man is believed to have injured himself during his attempt to commit suicide

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his parents and then tried to commits suicide himself at his residence in Shaniwar Peth. The man is believed to have injured himself during his attempt to commit suicide, eventually falling asleep later as per reports by the Indian Express.



Representational Image

The man is an engineer and was unemployed and is believed to have slit his father’s throat and strangled his mother after they had a fight on the previous night. During the incident, the man’s younger brother and his wife were present in the house as per the police.

A police officer said, “ The accused’s brother’s wife woke up in the morning and realised that her parents-in-law had not woken up… when she went to their bedroom, she saw them lying in a pool of blood on their bed. As she rushed to inform her husband, and found the accused in the drawing room. She saw that he had injuries on his hands. We now know that his father’s throat was slit with a sharp object while his mother was strangulated to death,”

The accused’s brother and his wife alerted the neighbours about the incident and informed the police. The Senior Inspector Appasaheb Shewale, in-charge of Vishrambag police station said, We have arrested Parag Kshirsagar on charges of murdering his parents, and trying to commit suicide. As per our primary information, Parag is an alcoholic and is currently unemployed. He often used to get into arguments with his family members,”

The police have found that the accused slit his father’s throat with a piece of glass and strangled his mother with a rope.

Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai





Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go