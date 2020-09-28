Man kills security guard after tiff over liquor money, dumps body in sewer

The Gurugram police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old security guard after a tiff between them while consuming liquor. According to police officials, the accused killed the security guard and later dumped his body in a sewer in DLF Phase 3 area.

The victim identified as Suresh Kumar worked as a security guard and had gone missing on September 14. Suresh's brother Munesh filed a missing persons' complaint at Nathupur police post on September 19. In his complaint, Munesh said that his brother had not returned home after completing his shift on September 14, reports Hindustan Times.

The victim's brother stated that Suresh usually worked till 8 pm and when he did not return from work on September 14, they searched for him in nearby areas for 2-3 days and then approached the police. On September 21, when Munesh and his nephew Krishan were looking for the victim they noticed Suresh's body.

The body was lying in a partially covered sewer near a Metro station in DLF Phase 3 area. Upon seeing his body, they immediately informed the police.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of city police, said, "After the victim's decomposed body was recovered from the sewer, a charge of murder was added to the earlier FIR and a case was registered against unidentified person. A post-mortem was conducted subsequently. Further probe revealed that he had been hit with a heavy object and then his body was dumped in the sewer."

On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused identified as Jagat Singh, a native of Almora, Uttarakhand, from Nathupur in DLF phase 3.

"The accused, who is a driver, said he and Suresh were drinking alcohol on September 14 evening near the petrol pump. While drinking, the two had a fight regarding payment of the liquor purchased. Jagat hit him with a brick on his head multiple times, following which Suresh fell on the ground and became unconscious. Jagat then dumped his body in a sewer nearby. Since the sewer had water, it is suspected that Suresh drowned," Boken added.

Cops said they confiscated all relevant evidence from the crime scene. After being arrested, the accused was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

