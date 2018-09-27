Search

Man kills sister, brother-in-law over intra-family marriage

Sep 27, 2018, 11:10 IST | PTI

It appears that Hardik has killed both Taruna and Dinesh using a knife and fled the spot. Primary probe has revealed that Dinesh and Taruna were related and their marriage was an intra-family marriage" said Asari. Further investigation is on

Representational picture

A 21-year-old newly married woman and her husband were killed Wednesday allegedly by her brother who disapproved his sister tying knot with her close relative in Gujarat's Sanand town near here, the police said. The accused, identified as Hardik, is on the run.

"Taruna Parmar (21) and her husband Dinesh Parmar (22) were found dead in their rented house in Sanand town this evening," said Ahmedabad district superintendent of police R V Asari. The couple were allegedly hacked to death by Taruna's brother Hardik who, as per preliminary investigation, disapproved his sister marrying her blood relative, he said.

It appears that Hardik has killed both Taruna and Dinesh using a knife and fled the spot. Primary probe has revealed that Dinesh and Taruna were related and their marriage was an intra-family marriage" said Asari. Further investigation is on.

