Man kills sister for marrying man from different community

In a case of honour killing, a 26- year-old man was on Wednesday awarded the death penalty by a court in Hisar town in Haryana for murdering his sister in February last year.

The death penalty was awarded to Ashok of Juglan village in Hisar district, around 250 km from here, by additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj on Wednesday.

The court held Ashok guilty for murdering his sister Kiran on February 9, 2017, after she got married to a man called Rohtas earlier in August 2015.

The woman's family was opposed to the marriage as Rohtas belonged to a different community. Kiran was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the village on February 9 last year. She was hastily cremated by the family.

Rohtas later complained to the police alleging that Kiran was a victim of honour killing. Following this, the police arrested Ashok for the death of Kiran.

