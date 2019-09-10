Man kills sister-in-law, nephew to take revenge from brother in Navi Mumbai

An unemployed man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law wife and her 2-year-old from Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Kamothe police immediately took the action and arrested the accused. According to Kamothe police, the deceased's husband identified as Yogesh Chavhan reached his residence in the evening in Ekdant society, Kamothe sector 34 and found e collapsed and his two-year-old son Avinash (2) and his wife Jayashri Chavhan (22) dead in a pool of blood.

Yogesh was living with his wife, son and his unemployed brother identified as Suresh Chavhan in Kamothe. The relations between the brothers were strained because Suresh was jobless. and a few months back, Yogesh had driven the accused out of the house. As a result, Suresh was frustrated with his brother's actions and therefore he decided to kill Yogesh's wife and son.

Madhukar Bhate, Crime PI stated, "After Yogesh left for work, the accused came back to the house in the afternoon and found his sister in law alone. Taking advantage of the situation, he tried to rape her and then killed her, his two-year-old nephew Avinash and fled from the spot. We arrested the accused from a nearby area and have registered a murder case against him. Further investigation is underway."

