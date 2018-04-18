Man kills wife, chops body into 11 pieces and dumps it into different parts of Surat

The accused namely Shahnawaz Sheikh killed his second wife Julekha and she often used to have a fight with his first wife, who used to live with them, said Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B.S. Thakkar

Surat: In a shocking incident, a man in Surat killed his wife and chopped her body into 11 pieces and then dumped in different parts of the city.

The accused namely Shahnawaz Sheikh killed his second wife Julekha and she often used to have a fight with his first wife, who used to live with them, said Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B.S. Thakkar.

Frustrated with the fighting, Shahnawaz's took the extreme step.

"The accused were dumping the pieces of the victim when a policeman saw him and intervened. After being questioned by the police, he pleaded guilty," ACP Thakkar said.

On interrogation, the accused accepted his crime and was later arrested under a relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

