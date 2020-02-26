Man kills wife, couriers her jewellery to her lover before killing self

A man in Bengaluru had killed his wife and couriered her jewellery to another woman with whom he was in an extra-marital relationship, before killing himself. The man’s lover, Harshita also committed suicide after she spoke to him before he killed himself, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the man, a dentist, identified as Dr Revanth killed his wife Kavitha on February 17, around 4.30 pm by injecting sedatives in her and slitting her throat. He then took her jewellery weighing around 115 grams, including the ones she was wearing and packed them. Then he parceled the ornaments to Harshita, who received it the next day.

When the police found that Dr Revanth killed the woman, they were out to arrest him. On Saturday, Dr Revanth learned of the police being hot on his trail and jumped in front of a train to kill himself. Before committing suicide, Dr Revanth called Harshita, who also killed herself a few hours later. The police were probing Harshita’s suicide when they recovered the jewellery from her house on Tuesday and found this angle of Kavitha’s murder.

An officer said that Dr Revanth wanted Kavitha’s murder scene to look like a murder for gain for the police to deviate from the investigation. Now the police suspects that Harshita knew Dr Revanth’s wife’s murder and his plan to kill himself.

