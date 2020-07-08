Man kills wife, hides body in under-bed storage box and sleeps on same bed for 2 days

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested a man for killing his wife, hiding her body in a wooden storage box, and sleeping over it for two days. The accused was arrested from Sagar, 186 kilometres east of Bhopal, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Arti Ahirwar and her body was recovered on Monday and husband Sher Singh Ahirwar was arrested, reported Hindustan Times.

Motinagar police station-in-charge Satish Singh said, "Some neighbours of Sher Singh Ahirwar informed the police that he had borrowed axe from his neighbourhood and was talking of some murder in an intoxicated state. When a police team reached his house in the early hours of Monday there was a foul smell coming from his house and the body of his wife was recovered from a wooden box used for storage beneath the bed over which the accused slept."

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused was alcoholic and used to physically assault his wife after consuming liquor. Due to this, the woman and her 10-year-old child were living with her parents. The deceased had returned home after dropping her son at her parents' place on Friday, the police said.

"The accused confessed to have committed the crime. He strangled his wife to death over some domestic feud," the police officer added.

While the body of the woman has been handed over to her parents after post-mortem, the accused has been sent to jail after he was produced before a court. He has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

