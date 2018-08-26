Man kills wife over illicit relationship

crime

The body of the woman was handed over to family members after post mortem and the matter is being investigated

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district by her husband, who suspected that she was in an illicit relationship, police said today.

They said the man was arrested today after a case was registered on the complaint of the woman's 11-year-old daughter.

The accused, Kishan Lal (35), after an argument late last night with his wife Manju, hit her with a brick on her head, Station House Officer, Suratgarh City, Niket Kumar Pareek, said.

The body of the woman was handed over to family members after post mortem and the matter is being investigated, he said.

