Man kisses on-duty cop in Hyderabad, booked

A case has been registered under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code

A man allegedly kissed a policeman who was on duty during the Bonalu festival procession on Sunday. According to the police, the man was in an inebriated condition. The accused has been booked.

Murlidhar, Circle Inspector, Nallakunta police station told ANI, "On Sunday, Bonalu festival was celebrated in Hyderabad city and as part of the arrangements, our police personnel were performing their duties in the limits of Nallakunta police station. Sub Inspector Mahendra was at a procession in the area. A person named Bhanu, resident of Malkajgiri, who came to attend the procession in Nallakunta area obstructed Sub Inspector Mahendra and kissed him in an inebriated condition."

Muralidhar informed that a case had been registered under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered under Bhanu for obstructing a policeman.

"Today we have taken him into custody and he is being sent to judicial remand," Murlidhar said.

The festival of Bonalu was celebrated on Sunday in Telangana.

(with inputs from ANI)

