Man looking to sell antique idol arrested in Hyderabad

A man trying to sell an antique idol was arrested here on Thursday, the police said. Acting on credible information that the accused was going to strike a deal with a prospective client at Phase 2 of Vijayapuri Colony in Vanasthalipuram



Representational Picture

A man trying to sell an antique idol was arrested here on Thursday, the police said. Acting on credible information that the accused was going to strike a deal with a prospective client at Phase 2 of Vijayapuri Colony in Vanasthalipuram, the police laid a trap and arrested him. The police have seized the antique idol of Hindu goddess Kali, a copper vessel and two mobile phones.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever