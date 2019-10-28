Man loses SIM card; finds that it has been used for unauthorised transactions

Shashidhar Pandey, a 42-year-old man working in Lower Parel, found that his SIM card had been used for unauthorized transactions. According to him, he often left his cell phone to charge at his office's reception.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Pandey went about his business as usual until he tried withdrawing money from a Mahalaxmi ATM. To his utter astonishment, he had just Rs. 196 left in his account. "Pandey had Rs 20,000 in the bank account when the SIM card went missing on September 23. The same evening, when he visited an ATM at Mahalaxmi to withdraw some money, he was shocked to see that there was only Rs 196 left in his account. When Pandey checked his phone to see if there were any transaction alert messages, he was baffled to know that his SIM card was missing from the phone," a police officer told the tabloid.

Pandey soon approached the police and after verifying his claims, a case was registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

Efforts are on to catch the culprit after checking the CCTV footage at Pandey's office.

