Man, lover murder his mother after she objects to their relationship

A man and his lover were allegedly arrested for killing his mother, as she was against their relationship.

Acccording to the police, the accused Shivam Sharma, a resident of Vaishali Nagar of Jagdispura police and his friend Rani were booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a Times of India report read.

Police said the duo killed Laxmi Devi with a pillow on March 6. "During investigation, it was found that deceased victim was against her son's relationshuip with Rani. However, the couple wanted to get married," station house officer of Jagdispura, Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying in the report.

The SHO said that on Friday night the couple tried to flee with the victim's jewellery and cash. However, the woman stopped her and threatened to call the police. "Seeing her mother's prompt reaction, the accused Shivam, along with his friend Rani killed Laxmi Devi," the SHO said.

