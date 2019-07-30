Man lures friend to Bengal, kidnaps him for ransom

crime

The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced," said Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police. The kidnappers let Samshul go after cops came enquiring at Saiful's parents' house

A 30-year-old Palghar resident was kidnapped by a former colleague in West Bengal, where the victim was lured with the promise of a job. Inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station said Samshul Qamar Shakeel Khan and the accused Saiful Khan, 35, worked at a construction company in Mumbai.

"The duo left the job and Saiful returned to his hometown in Malda. A few days ago, Saiful called Samshul and told him to join him at Malda. Samshul landed in Malda soon after, but Saiful and his accomplices kidnapped him," Chougule said. "The kidnappers had used Samshul's mobile phone to call his parents and demanded R20 lakh as ransom. The scared parents approached the police," he added.

The investigating team traced the mobile location to Malda. The Palghar police contacted their counterparts in Malda. "We sent a team there where the local police assisted our team in tracing Samshul. The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced," said Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police. The kidnappers let Samshul go after cops came enquiring at Saiful's parents' house.

