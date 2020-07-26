Man married to transgender held for kidnapping two-year-old girl

A man was arrested on Friday for kidnapping a two-year-old girl in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar Police Station area, with an intention to raise her as his own daughter, as he did not have a child. According to Hindustan Times, the man identified as Jitendra Gurjar (31) had married a transgender five years ago and was upset about not having a child, the police said.

The police have also arrested three of his friends, identified as Neeraj Kumar (30), Rajamohan (27), and Rahul Singh (27).

A senior police official said Gurjar was upset about not being able to have children as he married a transgender. He discussed the problem with Rajamohan, who suggested him to look for a baby. Rajamohan also told Kumar and Singh to look for a child.

They found a girl on July 20 in the Ramnagariya police station area and kidnapped her, but two days later they dropped the girl back at her house as she was older. On July 22, at around 8 pm they kidnapped another girl, who is a daughter of a construction labourer, from Pratap Nagar police station area. The police formed three special teams to trace the men and find the girl.

“On the basis of technical and manual investigations, teams were sent to Khaniya Bandha and Luniyawas area. On Friday, the location of the girl was traced and she was rescued,” Rahul Jain, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East was quoted by the news website as saying.

The senior official said that the girl has been handed over to her family and is in good health.

