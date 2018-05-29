Man missing after being hit by car

A Harley Davidson and a Toyota Etios car were found on the spot, they said



A man has been missing after he was hit by a car on the DND flyway, police said today. A Harley Davidson and a Toyota Etios car were found on the spot, they said. So far, neither the motorcycle rider nor the driver of the car have been traced.

Police said that it has been more than 24 hours, but no clue was found. No information about the injured has been received from any hospital, they said. A search, with the help of local divers and a team of NDRF, was carried out on the Yamuna river, but no clue was found.

Anshuman Puri, a resident of Sarita Vihar is the registered owner of the bike, but his house has been found locked. His neighbours told police that he lived alone, police said.

One Bhappa Singh, a resident of Qutub Vihar, Goyala Dairy is the registered owner of the car. His house was also found locked. The neighbours stated that he is living in Canada and his daughter and son-in-law used to drive his car, they added. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for those involved in the accident.

