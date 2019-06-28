Man murdered woman and tried to kill self with sharp weapon

crime

The man used a sharp weapon to attack the lady on her neck. The lady was brought to AIIMS trauma centre but she succumbed to injury in hospital

New Delhi: A man allegedly killed a 24-year old woman with a sharp weapon after entering her house Delhi police on June 28 in the Chirag are of the city, and attempted to kill himself with the same weapon.

"A man named Sunny murdered a lady named Pinki after entering her house on the morning of June 28. He used a sharp weapon to attack the lady on her neck. The lady was brought to AIIMS trauma centre but she succumbed to injury in hospital," DCP, South Delhi Vijay Kumar said.

"The man inflicted damage on himself also with the same weapon. He has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Both the persons were in an illicit affair for a long time. When the attack took place, the husband of the lady was not there in the house," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

In another horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The victim's father registered a complaint with the police. A case of rape and murder has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unknown persons.

According to News18, the victim's father alleged in his complaint that his daughter, who was sleeping outside her house, found missing in the middle of the night. Initially, he assumed that she must have gone to answer nature's call, the father did not immediately alert others but got worried when she did not return after a long time.

The father and other members of the victim's family began searching for her. They later discovered her body in an orchard. "Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

Police officials familiar with the case claimed that the victim's naked body was found with injury marks around her neck and private parts. Based on the complaint, Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma said the culprit is at large and are trying to locate him. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report will be gathered.

(With inputs from ANI)

