Man murders 30-year-old roommate after he takes too long to open door in Ulhasnagar

The Ulhasnagar police arrested a 30-year-old man for murdering his roommate after he did not open the door of their room fast enough.

According to the police, the accused Ramjeet Vishwakarma, 30, claimed the deceased Dineshkumar Gupta, 25, died in an accident, a Hindustan Times report read. Vishwakarma and Gupta had come to Ulhasnagar in search of jobs and lived together near Camp No. 1. On February 15, the accused and his neighbours called the police after Gupta's body was found in a pool of blood near his residence. Vishwakarma told police his friend used to drink a lot and probably met with an accident. At first, police registered an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said the post-mortem report said someone had hit Gupta on the head and chest with an object. During investigation, Vishwakarma fled from the area, but was nabbed by the police. “During questioning the accused confessed that he got angry as his roommate didn’t open the door for a long time as he was sleeping. In anger, the accused took some heavy object and hit Gupta on the head and chest repeatedly,” said R Bayes, police inspector, was quoted in the report as saying.

The police booked Vishwakarma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him in police custory till February 28.

