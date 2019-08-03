Man murders mentally ill wife, leaves home to kill self

crime

The incident came to light around 9.30 am on Friday when their son, who lives in the adjacent flat, came to check on their parents. Ramendrasingh Bindra, 32, found his mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood and called the police

Harvindrasingh Bindra

The Pune police have launched a manhunt for a 78-year-old businessman, who allegedly slit his mentally ill wife's throat at their house in Wanawadi late Thursday night and left behind a note saying he was going to end his life too. In the note, Harvindrasingh Bindra confessed to killing Devindra Kaur Bindra, 66, said the cops, adding that they believe he committed the crime around 11 pm on Thursday. The CCTV footage of the area shows the man leaving his house in Flower Valley around 12.26 am on Friday, said a cop.

The police rushed Devindra to a hospital, where she was declared dead, said senior inspector Krantikumar Patil from Wanawadi police station. "The post mortem report mentioned her neck was slit with a knife," he said. "Devindra was suffering from a psychological illness for the past three years and Harvindrasingh had been taking care of her," he added.

"We have found a note written by Harvindrasingh, in which he confessed to killing his wife because he could not bear to see her suffer anymore. We have began a search so we can stop him from committing suicide," Patil said. The police have, in the meantime, booked Harvindrasingh for the murder of his wife. The family runs a garment store in Pune.

