Man objects to playing cricket in lane, thrashed with bat
By the time the police received a call about the incident on Thursday, the victim was already sifted to a hospital
Infuriated for being stopped from playing cricket in the lane, a man attacked a water supply man in Shaheen Bagh area of Jamia Nagar with a cricket bat. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for head injuries.
By the time the police received a call about the incident on Thursday, the victim was already sifted to a hospital.
The victim told the police that at around 4 p.m., he asked Bilal, Sameer and Naushad to not play cricket in the lane, but instead of stopping they started abusing and fighting with him. They hit him with a cricket bat and stick, inflicting head injuries.
After registering a case, the police apprehended Bilal from his home in Abul Fazal Enclave and recovered the weapon used in the assault -- the cricket bat -- from his home.
