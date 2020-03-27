Man on self-isolation gets pet dog to help him buy snack from store, wins internet

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay indoors and venture out of their houses only to buy essential items. At such a timem what will you do if you’re craving for a snack and you can’t step out of your house? This man from Mexico found a solution to his problem and it involves his furry friend.

A man, Antonio Munez, craving for some Cheetos, a popular snack, plotted a plan to get it without stepping out of his house and sending his pet dog to buy the snack. How? Munez sent his chihuahua to the store near his house with 20 dollars and a letter describing his necessity.

The letter, written in Spanish, reads, “Hello, Mr Shopkeeper, Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the oranges ones, not the red ones, they are too hot. Find the 20 dollars attached to her collar. Warning: She will bite if she is not treated right. Your front door neighbour.”

He posted the episode in four pictures on his Facebook account, perfectly capturing the nervous look on his chihuahua’s face!

Posted last week, Munez’s post has received more than 30,000 likes and was shared more than 251,000 times. Many people lauded his hilarious attempt to buy snacks during a lockdown with laughs while they gushed over the chihuahua’s expression. One person commented, "Poor thing! LOL! It looks so beautiful."

