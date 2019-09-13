Man opens fire at mobile shop, no injuries reported

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, an unidentified man evening shot bullets at a mobile shop in Nand Nagari area of the national capital. According to news agency, ANI, No injuries were reported in the incident and the assailant managed to flee from the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the man came on a bike and started firing bullets at the shop when 5-6 people were present inside it. The news agency also reported that the assailant had earlier called up at the shop and had demanded Rs 50 Lakh from them. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera of the shop.

In another incident, a man allegedly shot a person during scuffle following which he was beaten to death in Jamui district, police said. District Superintendent of Police Jagunath Jalareddy said that the incident took place in Aliganj Bazar on Wednesday after a mob got furious when Amar Singh took out a gun during a quarrel and fired at Bablu Yadav. Singh had taken to a quarrel with an auto-rickshaw driver and Yadav wanted to intervene to solve. Jalareddy said that Singh shot at Yadav on his foot and left him severely wounded.

Singh saw a crowd moving towards him and panicked. He sought shelter in cycle repair shop nearby. However, the mob dragged him and beat him to death and also set the shop on fire. Many supporters of Singh rushed to the spot and clashed with the attackers. A police team reached the spot and the mob was dispersed. Jalareddy added that no arrests have been made so far and there is heavy deployment of police in the area. Yadav went to another district for treatment and no FIR was lodged from his side. On the other hand, Singh's relatives are busy with the funeral, the officer said. "We will lodge FIRs and begin an investigation once we record statements from both sides."

