Man orders lotion from Amazon, gets headphones worth Rs 19,000 instead

You may have heard instances of goof-ups done by e-commercial platforms in their orders. After cases of orders of mobile phone orders being delivered as bricks and detergent bars, the Twitterati saw another instance of such a goof-up, this time by Amazon.

A man posted on Twitter that he was taken by surprise after opening a package from Amazon which he had expected to be a skin lotion he had ordered for. Instead, the man received a pair of wireless headphones by the tech brand Bose worth Rs 19,000 and a pack of detergent from the e-commerce platform.

Twitter user Gautam Rege took to the micro-blogging platform to and posted about the bizarre ordeal he faced. He also shared a picture of the package, containing the Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphone that is shown in the e-commercial platform for Rs 18,900 and a packet of a detergent. “Bose wireless earbuds (â¹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (â¹300),” he tweeted.

What’s even more surprising is Amazon’s reply after he approached the e-commercial platform to return the product. The e-commercial platform responded to Rege asked him to ‘keep it’ as the order was non-returnable.

Here’s a took at the tweet by Rege, who is the founder and co-director of joshsoftware.com.

Bose wireless earbuds (â¹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (â¹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! ð¤ªð¤¦‍âï¸ð¥³ pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

Posted on Wednesday, the tweet has so far garnered more than 21,300 likes and was retweeted over 4,100 times. The post attracted all kinds of reactions from the Twitterati.

Here's how the Twitterati responded

Some asked Amazon if they could get as lucky as the user.

Is the skin lotion still in stock? Please send link. — Hetal Rach (@heytal) June 10, 2020

I want thie scheme too ð­ð­ð­ — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 11, 2020

Even i want this Scheme mam with slight change...i prefer Mac Laptop and Iphone over headphones ð¬ð¬ — ð ·ð °ððð ·ð ° ð®ð³ (@harshaseo9991) June 11, 2020

@amazonIN where are my ear buds & surf excel ? How will I wash clothes listening to music now ð­? I got a skin lotion — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) June 11, 2020

And some posted their own bizarre experiences with the e-commercial platform.

Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN — Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

Not surprised. One of my friend got delivered Redme Note 8 twice. — Bausaheb! (@shubhank_singh) June 11, 2020

Why don't aacidents like these ever happen to me — ï¸Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) June 11, 2020

A Twitter user gave Rege a review of the headphones and told him to accept them as a 'gift from the Almighty'

I have used these headphones and they are fantastic. Cost around 18k.



You got them for Rupees 300.

Good for you.. Bad for the merchant.



Amazon doesn't want you to return the headphones.. That's the Almighty's signal that you should accept this gift.



Enjoy the sound. — Lalit_Luis (@Lalit_Luis) June 11, 2020

And some tried to make sense as to why would Amazon want to willingly give away an expensive pair of headphones for free. A Twitter user replied to Rege’s post saying that the merchant selling the product would have to bear the loss and not the e-commercial platform.

Yes @amazonIN can ask you to keep it and refund your money also.



Because cost of returning the item (logistics) is on them, cost of items is on the merchant.



Additionally merchant will be charged penalty for having problems with the order. @amazonIN will always make profit. — Akshay Mathur (@akshaymathu) June 11, 2020

What do you think about this online shopping experience?

