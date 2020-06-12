Search

Man orders lotion from Amazon, gets headphones worth Rs 19,000 instead

Published: Jun 12, 2020, 13:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A Twitter user received a pair of Bose wireless headphones worth Rs 19,000 and a pack of detergent from Amazon, instead of the lotion he ordered for. Here's how the e-commerce platform replied

Picture/ Gautam Rege-Twitter
You may have heard instances of goof-ups done by e-commercial platforms in their orders. After cases of orders of mobile phone orders being delivered as bricks and detergent bars, the Twitterati saw another instance of such a goof-up, this time by Amazon.

A man posted on Twitter that he was taken by surprise after opening a package from Amazon which he had expected to be a skin lotion he had ordered for. Instead, the man received a pair of wireless headphones by the tech brand Bose worth Rs 19,000 and a pack of detergent from the e-commerce platform.

Twitter user Gautam Rege took to the micro-blogging platform to and posted about the bizarre ordeal he faced. He also shared a picture of the package, containing the Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphone that is shown in the e-commercial platform for Rs 18,900 and a packet of a detergent. “Bose wireless earbuds (â¹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (â¹300),” he tweeted.

What’s even more surprising is Amazon’s reply after he approached the e-commercial platform to return the product. The e-commercial platform responded to Rege asked him to ‘keep it’ as the order was non-returnable.

Here’s a took at the tweet by Rege, who is the founder and co-director of joshsoftware.com.

Posted on Wednesday, the tweet has so far garnered more than 21,300 likes and was retweeted over 4,100 times. The post attracted all kinds of reactions from the Twitterati.

Here's how the Twitterati responded

Some asked Amazon if they could get as lucky as the user.

And some posted their own bizarre experiences with the e-commercial platform.  

A Twitter user gave Rege a review of the headphones and told him to accept them as a 'gift from the Almighty'

And some tried to make sense as to why would Amazon want to willingly give away an expensive pair of headphones for free. A Twitter user replied to Rege’s post saying that the merchant selling the product would have to bear the loss and not the e-commercial platform.

What do you think about this online shopping experience?

