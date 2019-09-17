Man orders sandwich for wife; gets B***h written on it

Many restaurants and food chains have short-forms which when read by the common man, get interpreted differently. Thats exactly what happened with a couple. What this couple noticed when they opened their food led to experience.

In a post which went viral on social media, Facebook user Robert Wilson Barnes shared the incident. “Are you freakin’ serious?” he wrote on Facebook. "So, after leaving the drive-thru today, my wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!"

Barnes was upset with the word on his wife's sandwich and he decided to take up the matter with the restaurant and asked to speak to the manager. “He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing on the sandwich and demanded that he tells me why someone felt the need to write it on my wife’s sandwich,” he wrote on Facebook.

It turned out that it was not done intentionally. "He answered, ‘Because you ordered a BLT with cheese?” the man was told.

The hilarious post has collected over one lakh reactions and more than 71,000 shares since September 10. Several people were left laughing after reading the post.

Social media users were left rolling with laughter and had hilarious things to say. One wrote, "Oops, I would’ve thought the same thing. The next time I don’t like a certain person I’ll call her a BLTch. Too funny," while another wrote, "Omg... that’s funny! Kudos to you for having your wife’s back." A third wrote, "I didn’t read it as BLT either. Don’t we all feel ashamed with ourselves!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates